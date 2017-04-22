Hollyoaks' Charlie Clapham: I was flattered not to be killed off

Actor Charlie Clapham has said he was flattered not to have been killed off in Hollyoaks as it means the door is left open for him to return to the soap.

Charlie played Freddie Roscoe for four years in the Channel 4 series, but made his exit in Friday’s episode where he left in a taxi rather than an ambulance.

Freddie had taken the law into his own hands for girlfriend Ellie Nightingale (Sophie Porley), attacking her rapist Nick Savage (Ben-Ryan Davies) after the charges against him were dropped.

Freddie left Ellie behind in the village (Lime Pictures)

But because Freddie had previous convictions, he faced 12 years in prison and so went on the run after an emotional farewell with Ellie.

Charlie said: “I was flattered not to have been killed off – I think it’s a good sign. I like to think of the possibility of being able to go back one day.

“Not for a while though – I was so emotional on my last day, I couldn’t go through all that again anytime soon.”

Freddie had to go on the run after attacking Nick (Lime Pictures)

Charlie was one of the Roscoe clan who arrived in Hollyoaks village in May 2013, made up of six brothers and mum Sandy who was played by Gillian Taylforth.

He said: “Freddie Roscoe, last Roscoe standing – I never thought I’d see that. It only seems like yesterday we were all starting together.

“It’s only when the rest of the family leaves that you really appreciate how good it was when we were all together.”

The Roscoes as they were (Lime Pictures)

Charlie continued: “If I could bring one Roscoe back, it would be Gillian Taylforth. She was amazing in so many ways: a true professional, a wonderful actress, a real friend, an amazing all round telly mum.

“And if you asked any of the Roscoe boys, I bet they’d say the same.”

:: Hollyoaks continues on week nights at 6.30pm on Channel 4.