Holly Willoughby teases Phillip Schofield over his 'horrible' holiday in Dubai

Viewers of This Morning were delighted when its regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned on Monday after taking the week off for the UK school half-term.

However, Phillip was far happier to be back on TV than Holly, as it emerged he had just endured a “horrible” getaway in Dubai and that, overall, it was pretty “miserable”.

Compared with Holly’s sun-soaked skiing trip with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and their three children, his was certainly a bit of a disappointment.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (ITV/This Morning grab)

The silver-haired star, 54, told viewers: “For me it’s very nice to be back. We went to Dubai for the sun… yeah, and the hotel was gorgeous and the food was lovely and the people were great. It was lovely to spend time with (my wife) Steph.

“But, my God, the weather was awful. For the entire 10 days.”

Holly giggled as a photograph of a miserable-looking Phil and his wife popped up on screen.

Had a lovely week with my girl in Dubai, amazing hotel, lovely staff, gorgeous food... but this pic sums up the weather! A post shared by Phillip Schofield (@schofe) on Feb 18, 2017 at 12:04am PST

He went on: “We had two sandstorms and it was just horrible.”

Holly, 36, agreed that it was disappointing to have that when you were going away for the sun, to which Phillip replied: “It’s hard not to be miserable!”

Holly then suggested that next time he should go skiing.

Beautiful times... sunshine and snow... ❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️❄️☀️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 18, 2017 at 3:08am PST

“Look at the sun, Phil, look at the sun! Blue skies, it was brilliant!” she teased as a snap of herself with Dan popped up, the two against a brilliantly bright, snowy background.

An unimpressed Phillip retorted: “Shut your face!”

Despite his woe, fans of the daytime ITV show were thrilled to see the pair back on their screens:

The episode was not completely smooth sailing, though, as Holly was forced to apologise after guest Joey Essex, 26, was heard swearing because his mic was on while he was off-camera.