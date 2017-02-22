Holly Willoughby nearly misses Brit Awards after getting stuck in traffic

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby nearly missed the Brit Awards due to being stuck in traffic en route to London’s O2 Arena.

The TV star shared a picture of herself looking perplexed in the back of her car next to her husband Dan Baldwin, who appeared to be snoozing, before revealing that they were being held up.

Along with her social media post, she joked: “Some of us are more Brits ready than others!!!! #wakeupdan.”

An image followed showing their car stuck behind a long line of others and a road sign revealing that the Blackwall Tunnel southbound was closed.

She wrote: “Erm???? Now what happens? #stuck.”

Heading over to her Twitter account, Holly updated her fans on her progress.

Luckily, Holly made it in time, arriving on the red carpet ahead of the ceremony with just enough time to pose for pictures.

Apparently a lorry has taken out the mattrix sign in the tunnel... there is officially a glitch in the matrix! X — Holly Willoughby (@hollywills) February 22, 2017

British Group nominees Bastille were also nearly late to the big event, as they took the London Underground to the ceremony.

The group shared a picture of themselves on a train, bemused looks on their faces.