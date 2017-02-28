Holly Willoughby: I won't be modelling in my undies

Holly Willoughby says she won’t be peeling off her clothes again.

The This Morning host, 36, showed off her curves in FHM last year.

But she told the Daily Mirror: “If you look in FHM I was very well-dressed, but I think probably that was really a way to say goodbye to all of that.

Holly Willoughby (Ian West/PA)

“I’ve had three children. There is enough lurking about online to keep my fans busy for a long time.

“Never say never, but I really think now I’m a mum of three… I don’t think we need to see that any more.”

Holly said she wouldn’t design an underwear or swimwear collection – because she’d have to be photographed in it.

Holly attending the National Television Awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

The presenter is back hosting sports quiz Play To The Whistle.

She admitted her knowledge of sport was “limited” but added: “I think you can watch Play To The Whistle and not be a sports fan.”
