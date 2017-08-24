Holly Willoughby gets pay rise to match Phillip Schofield’s salary

Holly Willoughby has been given a rise to put her on equal pay with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

The TV star’s deal was signed earlier this summer, before the furore over the disparity in BBC talent pay between male and female stars.

According to the Daily Mirror, the contract was put in place during negotiations for Dancing On Ice, which is returning with Willoughby, 36, and Schofield, 55, back at the helm.

Holly Willoughby will also co-present the return of Dancing On Ice (Joe Giddens/PA)

The deal highlighted the difference in what the pair were paid for fellow ITV show This Morning.

The newspaper said Willoughby was given a £200,000 pay rise with the pair earning £880,000 each for the shows they present together.

A source told the newspaper: “It seemed ridiculous they were going to get paid the same fee for Dancing On Ice but Holly was lagging behind on This Morning.

“Quite rightly, that has now been rectified and they both earn exactly the same.”

The pair are currently on a break from This Morning while enjoying their summer holidays.

ITV declined to comment.