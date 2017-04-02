Holly Willoughby flashed her knickers last night on All Around to Mrs Brown’s

Last night, This Morning presenters and our personal favourites Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield grabbed a cuppa round at Mrs Brown’s.

And of course they didn’t disappoint.

After Phillip received his present of hair dye from Mrs Brown herself, they lent a helping hand to Winnie’s crossword dilemma by suggesting the 5-letter word, penis.

It didn’t end there …

As Mrs Brown commented on Holly's figure-hugging dress, Holly replied: "Thank you, as is yours. It's lovely as well," prompting Mrs Brown to say: "Well, you can see my panty line, we can't see yours."

That’s when Willoughby revealed that she was wearing Spanx.

Clearly Mrs Brown was not convinced, so Holly decided to pull up her dress and reveal her secret to the world.

By Anna O'Donoghue

