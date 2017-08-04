Holly Willoughby celebrates 10th anniversary with holiday snap

Holly Willoughby has marked her 10th wedding anniversary with an action-packed bikini shot from her holiday.

The TV presenter showed off a white two-piece swimsuit while jumping into the sea with her husband Dan Baldwin from what appears to be the deck of a boat.

Along with the post, shared on Instagram with her 2.4 million followers, Willoughby wrote: “Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter.”

Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Fans rushed to congratulate her in the comments, remarking on both the “fabulous photo” and the landmark date.

Willoughby, 36, has been away from working on ITV daily programme This Morning while on a summer getaway with her family.

She and Mr Baldwin, a TV producer, have three children together, daughter Belle and sons Harry and Chester.

The couple married at Amberley Castle in West Sussex on August 4 2007.