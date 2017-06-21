Holby City fans are devastated over the death of Dr Jasmine Burrows

Holby City fans have been left distraught after watching the unexpected death of Dr Jasmine Burrows.

Played by Lucinda Dryzek, she became a series regular after joining the show a year ago and was half-sister to Rosie Marcel’s character Jac Naylor.

She died in Tuesday night’s episode of the BBC show after a scuffle with nurse Fran Reynolds led to her falling on a scalpel in her pocket.

A flood of emotional viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter…

So unexpected , what an episode, what acting, gutted to be losing such a great character, RIP Jasmine Burrows #holbycity — Ms_G1306 (@Ms_G1306) June 20, 2017

After the episode was aired, Dryzek took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

Thank you so much for your kind messages about tonight's Holby, I read them all! I had an amazing year and have made some great friends ❤️ — Lucinda Dryzek (@Littlelucyd) June 20, 2017

Sharing a tribute video of some of Dr Jasmine’s highlights on the show, from happy memories to the darkest hospital dramas, the broadcaster wrote: “What a year it was for our beloved junior doctor.”