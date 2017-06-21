Holby City fans are devastated over the death of Dr Jasmine Burrows

Back to Showbiz Home

Holby City fans have been left distraught after watching the unexpected death of Dr Jasmine Burrows.

Played by Lucinda Dryzek, she became a series regular after joining the show a year ago and was half-sister to Rosie Marcel’s character Jac Naylor.

She died in Tuesday night’s episode of the BBC show after a scuffle with nurse Fran Reynolds led to her falling on a scalpel in her pocket.

A flood of emotional viewers shared their thoughts on Twitter…

After the episode was aired, Dryzek took to Twitter to thank her fans for their support.

Sharing a tribute video of some of Dr Jasmine’s highlights on the show, from happy memories to the darkest hospital dramas, the broadcaster wrote: “What a year it was for our beloved junior doctor.”
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, TV, BBC, Dr Jasmine Burrows, Holby City, Lucinda Dryzek, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz