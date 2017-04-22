Hilda Ogden's famous curlers, headscarf and pinny to go under hammer

The curlers, headscarf and pinny worn by Coronation Street battleaxe Hilda Ogden are set to go under the hammer.

The items will be sold at auction by the family of actress Jean Alexander, who died last year.

The sale will also include many of Alexander’s personal items, including her teddy bear, acting awards and a book given to her by Sir Laurence Olivier.

Jean Alexander had a long-running role as Hilda in Corrie (PA)

A spokeswoman for auctioneers Outhwaite and Litherland told the Press Association: “Jean was loved by millions of people all over the world as Aunt Hilda, she was even big in Australia, so we are expecting interest from all over.

“It is difficult to say how much things will sell for, it’s the unknown. It will be down to her star power.”

The sale is being organised by Alexander’s niece Sonia Hearld and her sister Valerie Thewlis, after Sonia found the pink pinafore in her aunt’s wardrobe.

The pinny and curlers (Outhwaite and Litherland/PA)

She told the Manchester Evening News there was a note attached to the garment which read: “Hilda’s curlers, headscarf and pinny”.

The outfit was synonymous with Hilda, who wore them from the first time she appeared on the soap in 1964 until her last episode in 1987.

Alexander died in October last year at the age of 90.

The sale will take place at the Royal Clifton Hotel Southport on May 17.