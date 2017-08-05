Hilary Duff slams ‘body shamers’ in swimwear snap with son

Actress Hilary Duff has hit out at “body shamers” and urged women to be more proud of themselves by sharing a holiday snap of herself in a swimsuit with her son.

The Lizzie McGuire star, 29, said she was revealing her “flaws” on behalf of females everywhere and praised her own body for giving birth to her five-year-old boy, Luca.

I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass 😛✌🏻 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

Followers have reacted with a wave of support, with one fan replying: “Now this is what we should be seeing on the cover of magazines: real women. Thanks Hil! You’ve always been a great role model. Lots of love!”

The US star is also known for her roles in TV series Gossip Girl and Community, and most recently plays Kelsey Peters in Younger.