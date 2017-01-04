High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunite for duet

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens got back together for a performance nine years after last sharing the screen.

The actresses – who found fame alongside each other as teenagers in the beloved trilogy – rocked a cover of Elle King’s Ex’s And Oh’s in a video which was posted on Ashley’s YouTube channel.

Vanessa Hudgens (Richard Shotwell/AP/PA)

The stars are seen sitting in a tent barefoot, and both show off their vocals as Ashley’s husband Chris French plays the guitar.

True to their HSM form, both collapse in giggles by the end of the track.

Ashley explained that the pair hadn’t actually had a duet during their High School Musical days.

“We’re really excited to do this because this is actually our first duet together,” she said. “We did not have a song in High School Musical, just the two of us. We always wanted one.”