Hidden Figures bags another top film award ahead of Oscars

Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures and its lead star Taraji P Henson were honoured at the NAACP Image Awards, where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was named entertainer of the year.

The best movie award went to Hidden Figures, which tells the true story of three African American women mathematicians who played a vital role in the early US space programme.

Taraji won the best actress award for her role in the film – which has already earned a Screen Actors Guild Award – and she was named best TV drama actress for her portrayal of Cookie in Empire.

Taraji P Henson (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Speaking at the ceremony in California, Taraji said: “There are roles you accept that scare you. And this one did, because I failed math.

“I made it my mission to do this film. This film was very important. It was bigger than me. People are seeing it because it’s important.”

The annual awards show is organised by the American National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP).

Denzel Washington was honoured for his role in Fences (Matt Sayles/PA)

Denzel Washington won the trophy for best movie actor for his performance in Oscar-nominated drama Fences.

“It is a privilege, an honour, a responsibility, a duty and a joy to bring his brilliance to the screen,” Denzel said, referring to August Wilson, who wrote the original play.

This Is Us star Sterling K Brown claimed the award for best TV drama series actor.

Sterling K Brown (Matt Sayles/AP)

Dwayne was named entertainer of the year in online voting, beating Beyonce to the award.

The Single Ladies singer won five awards including top female artist and album for Lemonade.

Anthony Anderson, who hosted the event and was named best TV comedy actor his role in Black-ish, told the audience: “I want to thank Donald Trump for expanding my vocabulary. I don’t do things ‘big’ anymore, I do things ‘bigly’.

“I don’t lie to folks anymore. I’m merely providing alternative facts.”