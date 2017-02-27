Hidden Figures and Fences have been mistaken for the same film at the Oscars

Non-existent film Hidden Fences has made an unfortunate appearance at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

People editor Jess Cagle slipped up on the red carpet as he conflated the titles of two separate nominated movies, Fences and Hidden Figures.

Speaking on ABC Cagle said: “You just happen to have these extraordinary movies like Hidden Fences and Moonlight” … before correcting himself.

At the Golden Globes last month, a journalist speaking to Pharrell Williams also made the mistake as did actor Michael Keaton as he presented an award.

Fences is the big screen adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play starring Denzel Washington as a tough-talking father, while Hidden Figures tells the true story of three black women who helped Nasa send their first astronauts into space.

Oscars viewers used Twitter to criticise Cagle for confusing the pair, and accused those who had made the mistake of racism.
