Hewlett 'shone a light on cancer of the oesophagus'

Radio 4 presenter Steve Hewlett “shone a light” on the illness which claimed his life, cancer charity Macmillan said.

The journalist died today at the age of 58, after battling cancer of the oesophagus.

John Newlands, senior cancer nurse at Macmillan Cancer Support, appeared alongside Hewlett when he shared his story on the Eddie Mair Show on BBC Radio 4′s PM programme.

We are deeply sorry to hear about the loss of Steve Hewlett, who spoke openly and helped us shine a light on cancer. https://t.co/XEWjTvAVal pic.twitter.com/f1qKTLYK0x — Macmillan Cancer (@macmillancancer) February 20, 2017

He said: “We are deeply sorry to hear the news that Steve Hewlett has passed away.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

“Steve spoke openly about his cancer diagnosis and treatment.

“Radio 4 listeners said that by sharing his story, Steve stopped them feeling alone.

BBC Radio 4 presenter Steve Hewlett (BBC)

“We hope that by shining a light on what it’s like to live with cancer, Steve has encouraged more people – and particularly men – to see a doctor early if they have worrying symptoms and to feel more confident when telling family and friends that they have cancer.”

Macmillan offers advice, information and support to anyone affected by cancer, including carers, friend and relatives. You can call Macmillan’s free telephone helpline on 0808 808 00 00.