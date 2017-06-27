Heston Blumenthal worked hard to find recipe for parents’ pride

Celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal has said praise from his parents was hard won despite his glittering career.

The Fat Duck proprietor said that the first time his father told him he loved him was just before he died in 2011, and that his mother was reluctant to congratulate him on his successes in cooking.

According to the Daily Mail, experimental chef Blumenthal said: “My dad only told me he loved me on his deathbed.

The chef is known for being a perfectionist (Ian West/PA)

“I said, ‘I love you’, and he said, ‘love you too’.

“It was only when I heard him say it that I thought, ‘That’s the first time you’ve ever said it.'”

Talking about his fourth published recipe book, 2008’s The Fat Duck Cookbook, Blumenthal said his mother did not share his excitement at its release.

Blumenthal has enjoyed huge success (Lewis Whyld/PA)

He said: “When The Fat Duck cookbook came out – it took me six years to do that book and I was so proud of it – she said to me, ‘That’s not a book.’

“It [the hurt] got right in there so I had to fight.

“That was the drive — ‘I’m going to do better than anyone else.'”

Blumenthal says his mother is proud of him now (Steve Parsons/PA)

He continued: “Last year we were at lunch and I said, ‘Cheers, Mum.’

“She turned around and looked at me and said, ‘I’m really proud of you.’

“At first I laughed because I was so shocked. I went, ‘You’ve never said that out loud,’ and we hugged.”