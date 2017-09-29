He’s back! Here’s who’s on Graham Norton tonight

After what feels like an eternity, our favourite Cork chat show host is finally back on our screens and we’ve never been happier.

And while Tubs chats to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on RTÉ One, Norton has an array of A-list celebs.

Both Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling will be dropping by to chat about their new movie, Blade Runner 2049.

Margot Robbie and Reese Witherspoon will also be taking up space on the famous red couch.

Robbie will be chatting about her new movie, Goodbye Christopher Robin, in which she plays Daphne de Selincourt, wife of Winnie-the-Pooh creator A. A. Milne.

Witherspoon will talking all things rom-com with her new movie, Home Again.

To top it all off, 80’s girl group Bananarama will take to the stage with their hit, Cruel Summer.