Here’s your first listen to Emma Watson as Belle

There are still a few weeks to wait for the film, but since the release of the official trailer to the Beauty And The Beast remake official traile, we’ve been counting down the days.

So far the cover of the original Beauty and the Beast, sung by Ariana Grande and John Legend has divided fans, but now we have been gifted with a clip of Emma Watson singing one the film’s most famous songs, Belle.

You know, that song that was played on repeat for most of your childhood - “Bonjour, Bonjour - there goes the baker with his tray like always”.

No? Just us then?

The former Harry Potter star is taking on the leading role of Belle in the film and staying loyal to her roots she’s playing the character in her prominent British accent.

Have a listen here:

The film, directed by Bill Condon and is set for release in March 2017.

It marks the latest of Disney’s live-action remakes, following Cinderella, The Jungle Book and Alice in Wonderland.