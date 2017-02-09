Here's who’s on with Graham Norton this week

For those who don't want to watch the Valentine's mayhem on the Late Late Show, there's a great line-up of guests on the Graham Norton Show this week.

First up on Graham's sofa tomorrow night is legendary comedian and actress Whoopi Goldberg.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington, who is currently appearing in Fences, also joins the Cork man's line-up.

Next up is Irish actor Jamie Dornan, who is in cinemas worldwide this week as Christian Grey in Fifty Shades Darker.

Hollywood great Keanu Reeves will also make an appearance. He's currently starring in John Wick: Chapter 2.

Music will be provided by Rag'n'Bone Man, who performs Human.