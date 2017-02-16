Here's who's on The Graham Norton Show this weekend

The Graham Norton Show line-up for tomorrow night is glittering with stars and is sure to entertain.

Taylor Swift’s ex Tom Hiddleston, is to take to the hot seat along with actress Ruth Wilson and comedian Ricky Gervais.

Tom Hiddleston

Ruth Wilson

Tom will be talking about his new movie Kong: Skull Island, while Ruth will be keen to discuss her current stint in Hedda Gabler at the UK National Theatre.

Mr Gervais will have plenty to say for himself no doubt, but mostly will be plugging his new stand up tour.

Ricky Gervais

If all that isn’t enough for you, Harry Potter himself Mr Daniel Radcliffe will be gracing Graham with his presence along with his co-star Joshua McGuire who are performing in Rosencrantx and Guidenstern Are Dead at the Old Vic.

Daniel Radcliffe

Finally the musical element of the evening will be the snazzy hip hop beats of Tinie Tempah who will be performing Text from Your Ex.

Tinie Tempah

All of this and of course a visit to the red chair, sure what would you be going out for?