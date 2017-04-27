Here’s who’s on The Graham Norton Show this week
What better way to kickstart the bank holiday than a take away, your beverage of choice and some classic Friday night TV.
Well, you’re in luck as this week’s Graham Norton line-up is on point.
[timg]TheGrahamNortonShow2016_large.jpg[.timg]
Oscar-winning Hollywood star Goldie Hawn and stand-up comedian Amy Schumer will be one the couch talking about their new action comedy, Snatched.
Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom will be talking about his new film Unlocked while and Star Wars star John Boyega will be chatting about appearing in Woyzeck at London’s Old Vic.
Over moisturised but looking the way God intended. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/H2t7QTq1oP— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) April 21, 2017
Finally, X Factor contestant Lucie Jones will perform the UK's Eurovision entry Never Give Up on You.
