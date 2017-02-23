Here's who's on the couch with Ryan this week

Fresh from the Valentine's day special controversy the Late Late Show is back to business as usual.

This week Philip Boucher-Hayes will be chatting to Tubs about his new series ‘What Are You Eating?’ as well as showing him what it really takes to achieve the perfect Instagrammable bod.

Ladies, beware.

Dolores Keane’s brother Seán Keane will be making his musical comeback as well as opening up about the death of his wife.

RTÉ Irish sign language presenter Sarah-Jane Moloney O’Regan will also be dropping by to talk about what it is like to be deaf in Ireland today.

Finally Ryan will also be catching up with artist, activist and politician Mannix Flynn and finding out why he was so vocally opposed to the occupation of Apollo House.