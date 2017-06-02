Here’s who’s on the couch with Graham Norton this week

With The Late Late Show off on holidays for the summer, we can imagine there’s a large Tubridy shaped hole in your life right about now.

Don’t worry, we’ve got just the thing - tonight’s Graham Norton line-up.

Zac Efron will be on the couch to talk about the new Baywatch movie.

The one and only Tom Cruise will chatting about the upcoming remake of The Mummy, with his co-star Annabelle Wallis.

Although here’s hoping the Cork native will get him to spill some Mission Impossible 6 deets.

Lastly Wonder Woman herself (Gal Gadot) will be dropping by to give us an insight into her world.

Beth Ditto will also be performing her new single ‘Fire’, from her first solo LP ‘Fake Sugar’.

Tubs, who?