Here’s who’s on Graham Norton’s couch tonight

It’s always a good Friday when Graham Norton graces us with his presence and tonight he’s turned good into great with this chat show line-up.

Dreamgirls star Jennifer Hudson will be dropping by to chat about her recent Olivier win, and to perform her new single, Remember Me.

Actor Warren Beatty, who famously announced the wrong winner at this year’s Oscars, will be dropping by to chat about the incident two months on.

And comedian Miranda Hart will be chatting about her role West End debut as Miss Hannigan in Annie, while Peter Capaldi will be on to talk about his final season on Doctor Who.

