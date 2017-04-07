Here’s who’s going to be on this weekend’s Ray D’Arcy show

You may want to set your TV’s to record this Saturday night as funny lady Dawn O’Porter will be joining Ray D’Arcy on his show this weekend.

The TV presenter will be taking all about her new book, The Cows as well as life with our favourite Roscommon native, Chris O’Dowd and the upcoming birth of their second child.

Irish singing sensations, The Priests will also be on to chat to Ray about what they’ve been up to since signing their first record contract, nearly ten years ago.

As well as singing live, they’ll be chatting about plans for an Hollywood film based on their rise to fame.

Finally, Ray’s Lip-Sync battle will be making a return with Fair City’s Jenny Dixon and RTÉ sports broadcaster legend Michael Lyster.

Now, that alone is worth the licence fee.