Here’s who’ll be on the couch with Graham Norton tonight

With the gorge James Kavanagh and his brother John joining Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show this week, it’ll be hard for us switch over but just in case, here’s who’ll be over on Channel 4 chatting to Graham Norton.

Kate Winslet and Idris Elba will on chatting all about their new movie, The Mountain Between Us.

Fresh from his Dublin gigs, the hilarious Chris Rock is set to drop by, simply just being hilarious.

And finally, Liam Gallagher will perform his latest single, For What It's Worth.

Sorry Graham, we have to give it to Tubs this week.