Here’s who’ll be on Graham Norton’s couch tonight
The Graham Norton Show is packed with Hollywood stars this evening.
On the red sofa this week! Asa Butterfield - @asabfb, #AndrewGarfield, #AnnetteBening & music from @Elbow. Friday 10.35pm @BBCOne #TheGNShow pic.twitter.com/rUNj4Ys8wG— Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) February 1, 2017
Hollywood great Annette Bening will be on to talk about her new film 20th Century Women, which is set to hit the big screen next Friday.
As the countdown to the Oscars enters its final month, Hacksaw Ridge lead Andrew Garfield will be chatting about his Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.
Teenage star Asa Butterfield will also be on as his romantic sci-fi flick The Space Between Us premieres in America today, ahead of its Irish release.
Elbow will be the musical guests on the show.
