Here's who will be on The Late Late Show couch on Friday

The big star on this week's Late Late Show is A-list film star Andrew Scott.

The actor will be joined by director John Butler to talk about their new film, Handsome Devil.

Comedian Katherine Lynch will be discussing her big year after appearances on Celebrity Operation Transformation and Dancing with the Stars. The Leitrim native will be chatting about what the future has in store and she will also pay tribute to her grand-uncle, poet Patrick Kavanagh.

Journalists Owen Conlon and Stephen Breen will be on to talk about Christy Kinahan and the Dublin gang feud.

There will also be some new Irish in the studio as some of Ireland’s latest citizens tell viewers the stories behind their coming to Ireland and why they’ve decided to stay.

There will be a dose of nostalgia as Barry Devlin guides viewers through the weird and wonderful from the Irish Film Institute's restoration of classic Irish advertisements.

Brendan Murray, Ireland's representative for Eurovision this year, takes to the stage to perform his song ‘Dying to Try’ as he prepares to jet off to Kiev in Ukraine for the song contest and there will be more music with Dublin's Jesse Heffernan performing his new single.

The Late Late Show in on Friday, RTÉ One at 9.35pm