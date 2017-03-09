Here's who we'll be watching on Friday's Late Late Show

The line-up for this week's Late Late show has been announced.

Joining Ryan Tubridy on the couch this week will be Tuam babies historian Catherine Corless and survivors of the Mother and Baby homes.

Catherine will be talking about why she was so determined to get to the truth and persevered despite coming under pressure from people who doubted the veracity of her claims.

Catherine Corless

Racing fans will also be in for a treat ahead of Cheltenham next week as Ted Walsh, one of Ireland’s most successful trainers, will be in studio to chat about his legendary career and give some hot tips for the upcoming festival.

AslAm founder Adam Harris, 11-year-old Hughie Malone, and Niamh Biddulph will be stopping by to talk about the new documentary Autism and Me.

One in every 65 school children in Ireland is diagnosed with autism, and the film explores the experiences of some of those young people.

On March 8 we celebrated International Women’s Day, and on Friday night Ryan will be talking to three young Irish women - Karen Elliffe, Danielle Stewart, and Ashleigh Fennell - who are part of the 12% of Irish farm owners who are female.

They will chat about why they think more women should be studying agriculture in college and why they have chosen life on the land.

Keith Barry

What would the Late Late Show be without a bit of magic as mentalist Keith Barry stops by to read the minds of the audience, revealing their innermost thoughts in front of the entire nation.