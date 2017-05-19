Here’s who is joining Graham Norton tonight

It’s Friday, Friday and here’s who’s on Graham Norton this Friday (sorry, it worked in our heads).

While the Late Late Show celebrate the career of Irish singer Mary Black on RTÉ 1, Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban will be on the couch with Graham Norton.

The Australian actress will be talking to her about her role in HBO series Big Little Lies while Keith Urban will just be there, being Keith Urban.

Alan Cumming will also join the couple to chat about his book, You Gotta Get Bigger Dreams.

Finally, Sheryl Crow will be performing her new single, Be Myself.