Here's who else will be on the Late Late Show this week

It has already been reported that both Ibrahim Halawa and Conor McGregor will be making appearances on the Late Late show this Friday.

Ibrahim Halawa spent four years in an Egyptian jail, awaiting trial relating to a protest in Cairo.

In September he was acquitted of all charges, he joins Tubs for his first TV interview since his release.

MMA champ Conor McGregor will be on the famous couch talking about everything from how fatherhood has changed him to his $100 million dollar pay day fighting Floyd Mayweather as well as apologising for using the word f****t in a recent clip that went viral.

He will also been joined by entire McGregor gang.

Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson will be making an appearance to talk about her new book At My Table and how it made her go back to her roots.

Ryan will also be catching up with Imelda May to chat about what it was like to be ringside – next to Leonardo DiCaprio – watching McGregor take on Mayweather just minutes after she sang Amhrán na bhFiann to millions around the world.

Plus music from The Academic with a very special performance of U2’s In God’s Country from the charity album The Joshua Tree - New Roots.

If that’s something that tickles your fancy, tune into The Late Late Show, Friday, November 3 at 9.35pm.