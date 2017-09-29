Here’s what’s new on Netflix this weekend

Even with the return of the Late Late Show and Graham Norton we find ourselves switching over to Netflix to see if anything new has appeared.

Well, look no further - we’re here to let you in on what exactly will be dropping to the streaming site so you can carefully slot it into your weekend.

Star Trek Discovery – New Episodes Every Monday

Star Trek, one of the most iconic and influential global television franchises, returns to television 50 years after it first premiered with Star Trek: Discovery.

The series will feature a new ship, new characters and new missions, while embracing the same ideology and hope for the future that inspired a generation of dreamers and doers.

New Star Trek Discovery episodes will premiere on Netflix at 8am (Irish time ) every Monday morning, following the US episode broadcast on CBS.

Designated Survivor (Season 2) - New Episodes Every Thursday

America's fate rests in the hands of a low-level official after an attack on Washington decimates the government in this gripping political thriller.

In the first episode of the season a hijacked plane hands Kirkman an international crisis. A White House advisor shakes things up and Wells tracks Lloyd across the globe with a new ally.

Long Shot (Documentary) – 29 September

An innocent man is accused of murder, leading his dedicated attorney on a wild chase to confirm his alibi among thousands of people in a baseball stadium.

To tell the whole story, the search would lead him from the LA Dodgers, to a cellphone tower, to the office of the entertainer Larry David. On the night in question, television cameras happened to be positioned throughout the stadium, and captured a story of remarkable circumstance.

Gerald's Game – 29 September

Based on a novel by Stephen King, Gerald's Game comes to Netflix Today.

While trying to spice up their marriage in their remote lake house, Jessie must fight to survive when her husband dies unexpectedly, leaving her handcuffed to their bed frame.

Our Souls at Night – 29 September

Based on the novel written by Kent Haruf and adapted for the screen by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber (The Fault in Our Stars), Our Souls at Night is set in Colorado and begins when Addie Moore (Jane Fonda) pays an unexpected visit to a neighbour, Louis Waters (Robert Redford).

Her husband died years ago, as did his wife, and in such a small town they’d been neighbours for decades, but had little contact. Their children live far away and they are all alone in their big houses. She seeks to establish a connection, and make the most of the rest of the time they have.

Real Rob – 29 September

Real Rob is an exaggerated yet brutally honest depiction of Rob Schneider’s real life, interspersed with Schneider’s Stand-Up Comedy performances.

Club De Cuervos (Season 3) – 29 September

The rivalry between brothers continues as Chava and Isabel Iglesias will share the presidency of “Cuervos de Nuevo Toledo” in the third season.

The Big Bang Theory (Season 10) – 1 October

In season 10, Penny and Leonard arrange another wedding ceremony so all of their friends and family can attend, the military show an interest in Howard's new invention and Howard and Bernadette prepare to become parents.

Big Daddy – 1 October

Thirty-two-year-old Sonny Koufax (Adam Sandler) has spent his whole life avoiding responsibility. But when his girlfriend dumps him for an older man, he's got to find a way to prove he's ready to grow up. In a desperate last-ditch effort, Sonny adopts five-year-old Julian (Cole Sprouse, Dylan Sprouse) to impress her. She's not impressed... and he can't return the kid. Uh-oh for Sonny!

The Notebook – 1 October

This adaptation of author Nicholas Sparks' bestselling novel revolves around Noah Calhoun's regular visits to a female patron of an area nursing home. Rather than bore her with the inanities of everyday life, Calhoun reads from an old, faded notebook containing the sweeping account of a young couple whose love affair was tragically put to a halt after their separation in the midst of World War II.

Rain Man – 1 October

Selfish yuppie Charlie Babbitt's father left a fortune to his savant brother Raymond and a pittance to Charlie; they travel cross-country. A sensible drama about the reunification of two very different brothers and their struggle to stay together. Dustin Hoffman won an Oscar for best actor for his memorable performance as the autistic Raymond.