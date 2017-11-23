Here's what's new on Netflix this week

With weather conditions near freezing this weekend, it’s probably best to stay indoors and cosy up with Netflix – here’s a list of what’s new this week….

Godless (Now Streaming)

Frank Griffin's gang terrorizes the West as they hunt Roy Goode. The chase leads to the quiet town of La Belle, made up entirely of women.

She's Gotta Have It: Season 1 (Now Streaming)

The seriously sexy comedy stars breakout actress DeWanda Wise as Nola Darling, an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her Friends, her Job and her Three Lovers: The Cultured Model, Greer Childs, The Protective Investment Banker, Jamie Overstreet and Da Original B-Boy Sneakerhead, Mars Blackmon.

Nola is not who you want her to be. Nola is now—she is outspoken, complicated, progressive, unapologetic, passionate and sexual.

Hacksaw Ridge (Now Streaming)

During World War II, Army media and conscientious objector Desmond Doss becomes and unlikely hero on an Okinawa battlefield without bearing arms.

Steve Jobs (Now Streaming)

By keying in three crucial points in his career, this biopic starring Michael Fassbender shows the human foibles and visionary fearlessness of the man who made the mac.

Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic (Now Streaming)

With a career spanning six decades, Barbra Streisand is a legend of both stage and screen with a loyal, loving fanbase.

Joined by an exciting roster of special guests, she takes audiences on a journey of her life’s work, like a stroll down mem’ry lane with a good friend.

Frontier: Season 2 (24 November)

While Declan Harp continues his vendetta against Lord Benton and the Hudson's Bay Company, the cutthroat fur trade becomes increasingly treacherous.

The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 (24 November)

A jaded rom-com screenwriter in her 30s mines four love-sick women for their stories under the guise of providing them with romantic advice.

Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park: USA: Season 1 (24 November)

The boys are back on the loose as Bubbles, Julian and Ricky head south of the Canadian border for some outrageous American adventures.

Brian Regan: Nunchucks and Flamethrowers (Now Streaming)

Affable comic Brian Regan takes dad humour to new heights as he talks board games, underwear elastic and looking for hot dogs in all the wrong places.

Cuba and the Cameraman (24 November)

This revealing portrait of Cuba follows the lives of Fidel Castro and three Cuban families affected by his policies over the last four decades.

Saving Capitalism (Now Streaming)

Former Secretary of Labour Robert Reich shares his thoughts on capitalism and income inequality while speaking with Americans from all walks of life.

Beat Bugs: All Together Now (Now Streaming)

The Beat Bugs go on their biggest adventure yet, journeying beyond the Garden to compete in a huge bug talent show, and to search for Walter’s long-lost twin sister Freda.