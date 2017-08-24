Here’s what’s new on Netflix this September

If you’re anything like us you’re still staring at the calendar in complete shock, wondering how is it already September?

But don’t worry, you’ve something to get you through - with a new month comes a new content on Netflix and here’s what September has to offer.

Netflix Original Series

Narcos: Season 3 (September 1)

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my father: Season 1 (September 22)

Bojack Horseman: Season 4 (September 8)

The Expanse: Season 2 (September 8)

American Vandal: Season 1 (September 15)

Fuller House: New episodes (September 22)

The Good Place: Season 1 (September 21)

Netflix Original Film

First they killed my father (September 15)

Our souls at night (September 29)

Netflix Original Documentary

Resurface (September 1)

Following the story of a suicidal Iraq war veteran, the documentary explores how ocean therapy can help with trauma

Strong Island (September 15)

Examines the racially charged murder of the filmmaker’s brother, his killer’s acquittal and the family’s response

Netflix Original Series for Kids

Lego Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 (September 1)

Project MC²: Part 5 (September 15)

Weekly Series

There are now a whole host of shows streaming on Netflix Ireland, just hours after their US broadcast - no more waiting!

Designated Survivor: Season 2 (Weekly from September 28)

Shooter: Season 2 – Season Finale (September 6)

Power: Season 4 – Season Finale (September 4)

Rick and Morty: Season 3 (New episodes every Saturday)

The Good Place: Season 2 (Weekly from September 21)

Chesapeake Shores: Season 2 (New episodes every Tuesday)

The Night Shift: Season 4 (New episodes every Sunday)

Chelsea: Season 2 (New episodes every Friday)

For those Trekkie fans

Star Trek: Discovery – Season 1 (Weekly episodes starting September 25)

Star Trek: The original series, the animated series, the next generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise (Available now)

Blockbusters

Spectre (September 22)

Kill Bill: Vol 1 (September 1)

Kill Bill: Vol 2 (September 1)

Trainwreck (Available now)

This is 40 (Available now)

Zero Dark Thirty (Available now)

Fame (September 1)

Mr. Bean’s Holiday (September 14)

Hotel Transylvania 2 (September 15)

If you fancy a binge

Line of Duty: Season 3 (September 27)

Happy Valley: Season 2 (September 15)

Call the midwife: Season 5 (September 6)

Gotham: Season 3 (September 1)

Shameless (US Version): Season 6 (September 1)