Here’s what’s in this year’s Oscar goodie bag
The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, February 26.
But before we get into the who wins what, it’s time to let you in on what most people secretly only care about - the goodie bag.
This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ swag bag is not affiliated with the Academy Awards and is only given to the show’s hosts and 25 top nominees.
This means Limerick raised actress Ruth Negga will soon be the proud owner of some chapstick, a personalized packet of Crayola crayons and a case of apples a month for a year.
Yes, you read that right but don’t worry it gets better.
The overall price of this year’s bag has not been officially announced but sources say it’s worth a six figure sum.
The big hitters include a three-day stay at a private California mansion, a luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, a three-night stay in a suite at Grand Hotel Tremezzo located in Lake Como, a week-long stay at the Golden Door spa in Southern California and a complimentary three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, Italy.
From extravagant getaways to underarm sweat patches and pelvic floor exercise tracker.
Yes, you also read that right.
Here are some of the weird and wonderful things included:
Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites
Curlee Girlee empowering children's book
Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches
Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker and app
Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts
Hydroxycut Platinum
Jules K unique luxury handbags
Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare
Oomi Smart Home
Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer
Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates
Crayola My Way customized box of crayons
Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint
Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples
Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
BANGARANG Positive Cube
Belldini women's apparel
Casper advanced dual-layer pillows
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm
Medice Foot Care Kits
MOUS fitness bottle
MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars
Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner
Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup
Slimware portion-control plates
SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats
Watch Ya' Mouth party game
Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets
YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets
Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association
Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry
Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association
A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer
Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings
Reian Williams Fine Art
