Here’s what’s in this year’s Oscar goodie bag

Back to Showbiz Home

The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, February 26.

But before we get into the who wins what, it’s time to let you in on what most people secretly only care about - the goodie bag.

This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ swag bag is not affiliated with the Academy Awards and is only given to the show’s hosts and 25 top nominees.

This means Limerick raised actress Ruth Negga will soon be the proud owner of some chapstick, a personalized packet of Crayola crayons and a case of apples a month for a year.

Yes, you read that right but don’t worry it gets better.

The overall price of this year’s bag has not been officially announced but sources say it’s worth a six figure sum.

The big hitters include a three-day stay at a private California mansion, a luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, a three-night stay in a suite at Grand Hotel Tremezzo located in Lake Como, a week-long stay at the Golden Door spa in Southern California and a complimentary three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, Italy.

From extravagant getaways to underarm sweat patches and pelvic floor exercise tracker.

Yes, you also read that right.

Here are some of the weird and wonderful things included:

    Chocolatines' Drunken Fig Cake Bites

    Curlee Girlee empowering children's book

    Dandi Patch underarm sweat patches

    Elvie limited edition pelvic floor exercise tracker and app

    Happiest Tee luxury t-shirts

    Hydroxycut Platinum

    Jules K unique luxury handbags

    Lizora pu-erh tea nourishing skincare

    Oomi Smart Home

    Haze Dual V3 Vaporizer

    Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates

    Crayola My Way customized box of crayons

    Luminosity Skin Serum from Healing Saint

    Naturally non-browning and non-GMO Project verified Opal Apples

    Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

    BANGARANG Positive Cube

    Belldini women's apparel

    Casper advanced dual-layer pillows

    ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint

    Personal in-house sommelier services from The Loving Somm

    Medice Foot Care Kits

    MOUS fitness bottle

    MuscleTech Nitro-Tech Crunch Bars

    Rest-Rite Sleep Positioner

    Rouge Maple pure organic maple syrup

    Slimware portion-control plates

    SweetCheeks cellulite massage mats

    Watch Ya' Mouth party game

    Woosh Beauty innovative makeup application gift sets

    YOGAJEWELZ OM Diamond Bracelets

    Personalized Hands-Only CPR Training and a CPR Anytime Kit from the American Heart Association

    Namira Monaco Pole Star Constellation Pendant & Brooch Fine Jewelry

    Freshly harvested pecans from the National Pecan Shellers Association

    A 10-year supply of Oxygenetix Breathable Foundation and Moisturizer

    Park and Buzz baguette stud earrings

    Reian Williams Fine Art
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz