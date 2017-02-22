Here’s what’s in this year’s Oscar goodie bag

The 89th annual Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, February 26.

But before we get into the who wins what, it’s time to let you in on what most people secretly only care about - the goodie bag.

This year’s ‘Everyone Wins’ swag bag is not affiliated with the Academy Awards and is only given to the show’s hosts and 25 top nominees.

This means Limerick raised actress Ruth Negga will soon be the proud owner of some chapstick, a personalized packet of Crayola crayons and a case of apples a month for a year.

Yes, you read that right but don’t worry it gets better.

The overall price of this year’s bag has not been officially announced but sources say it’s worth a six figure sum.

The big hitters include a three-day stay at a private California mansion, a luxury 6-day Hawaiian vacation at Koloa Landing Resort at Poipu, a three-night stay in a suite at Grand Hotel Tremezzo located in Lake Como, a week-long stay at the Golden Door spa in Southern California and a complimentary three-night stay in a suite at the Grand Hotel Excelsior Vittoria in Sorrento, Italy.

From extravagant getaways to underarm sweat patches and pelvic floor exercise tracker.

Yes, you also read that right.

Here are some of the weird and wonderful things included: