Here's what you missed at Maybelline's LFW party on Saturday

London Fashion Week is well under way and it looks like Maybelline’s Bring On The Night party was the one to be at on Saturday.

The stars filled out London’s The Scotch of St James underground bar and it looked like everybody was having a pretty awesome time…

Of course, we can’t say what sort of state outfits were in by the end of the evening, but there were some excellent looks on the red carpet.

Adriana Lima stunned in a black leather-look mini dress with heeled boots.

Adriana Lima (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Betty Bachz took advantage of the mild February evening with a summery ensemble, orange jacket and statement jewellery.

Betty Bachz (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Ella Eyre teamed a chic denim suit with floral boots.

Ella Eyre (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Daisy Lowe brought a touch of Marilyn Monroe with a fun white slip.

Daisy Lowe (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Jourdan Dunn caught the eye in a vibrant red skirt balanced out with a black jumper.

Jourdan Dunn (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Tinie Tempah looked dapper in a snappy orange and blue chequered suit.

Tinie Tempah (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Lucy Mecklenburgh looked especially elegance in a part see-through black one-piece.

Lucy Mecklenburgh (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)

Tallia Storm jazzed up a simple black mini-dress with some seriously sparkly platforms.

Tallia Storm (Chris J Ratcliffe/PA)
