Here's what you missed at Maybelline's LFW party on Saturday
London Fashion Week is well under way and it looks like Maybelline’s Bring On The Night party was the one to be at on Saturday.
The stars filled out London’s The Scotch of St James underground bar and it looked like everybody was having a pretty awesome time…
Take a tour of the #MaybellineLFW party! 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/1bwiEE7gUA— MaybellineNY.UK (@maybellineNYUK) February 18, 2017
#NEW - With Maybelline's Girls attended Maybelline's Bring On The Night Party on February 18, 2017 in London pic.twitter.com/nl0hQgzPnl— Adriana F. Lima (@adrianaangl_) February 19, 2017
Maybelline 💋 pic.twitter.com/xwG2zYiqPt— Lottie Tomlinson (@lottieeelee) February 19, 2017
Of course, we can’t say what sort of state outfits were in by the end of the evening, but there were some excellent looks on the red carpet.
Adriana Lima stunned in a black leather-look mini dress with heeled boots.
The beautiful @AdrianaLima working her #MaybellineLFW look! 💋💋#LFW #Maybellinegirls pic.twitter.com/LAw2z99zTO— MaybellineNY.UK (@maybellineNYUK) February 18, 2017
Betty Bachz took advantage of the mild February evening with a summery ensemble, orange jacket and statement jewellery.
Ella Eyre teamed a chic denim suit with floral boots.
Daisy Lowe brought a touch of Marilyn Monroe with a fun white slip.
Jourdan Dunn caught the eye in a vibrant red skirt balanced out with a black jumper.
Backstage prep with the beauty @missjourdandunn #MaybellineLFW 🌟 pic.twitter.com/xQKsN72Y7C— MaybellineNY.UK (@maybellineNYUK) February 18, 2017
Tinie Tempah looked dapper in a snappy orange and blue chequered suit.
Lucy Mecklenburgh looked especially elegance in a part see-through black one-piece.
Tallia Storm jazzed up a simple black mini-dress with some seriously sparkly platforms.
