Here’s what you can expect from tonight’s All Round to Mrs Brown's

On tonight’s episode of All Round to Mrs Brown's on RTÉ One, Agnes puts on the kettle for This Morning presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Agnes has a cheeky welcome gift for Schofield – a box of jet black hair dye - as you do.

What happened to a packet of Kimerbleys?

More mayhem is on the cards in the second episode of new chat show as Philip and Holly are joined by their mums Pat and Lynne.

The Browns also welcome Eurovision winner Lulu into their home and host a performance by the Kaiser Chiefs. And Eastenders veteran Adam Woodyatt (Ian Beale) makes an appearance.