Here's what The Voice fans thought of the coaches' final picks

The Voice’s blind auditions are over for this series, with all four coaches having bagged a full team of contestants.

Each team will be whittled down further in next week’s battle round, where pairs from the same mentor will perform a competitive duet to stay in the show, but for tonight the hopefuls were just pleased to have made the first cut.

Linda joined Team Tom (ITV)

Jennifer Hudson was the first to complete her team with Kit Rice, who sang the Bill Withers classic Ain’t No Sunshine.

Kit’s confidence may have seen J-Hud compliment him on his “sass”, but unfortunately it didn’t go down quite so well with viewers.

Will.i.am convinced Tim Gallagher to join his team despite competition from Gavin Rossdale and Sir Tom Jones.

Viewers were impressed by the singer’s falsetto notes.

Also joining team Will was Welsh teen Victoria Louise, who again chose her mentor over Gavin.

Sir Tom’s team was finalised with the charismatic Linda Jennings.

That left Gavin with the final auditionee – although he claimed it wasn’t a case of settling for Ruth Lockwood, a supermarket product demonstrator who sang an operatic version of Britney Spears’s Toxic.

Her unusual performance was a hit with the audience.

The gloves really come off next week though, when the new team mates will fight it out to be the favourite. We can’t wait.
