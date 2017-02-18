Here's what The Voice fans thought of the coaches' final picks

The Voice’s blind auditions are over for this series, with all four coaches having bagged a full team of contestants.

Each team will be whittled down further in next week’s battle round, where pairs from the same mentor will perform a competitive duet to stay in the show, but for tonight the hopefuls were just pleased to have made the first cut.

Linda joined Team Tom (ITV)

Jennifer Hudson was the first to complete her team with Kit Rice, who sang the Bill Withers classic Ain’t No Sunshine.

Kit’s confidence may have seen J-Hud compliment him on his “sass”, but unfortunately it didn’t go down quite so well with viewers.

@thevoiceuk kit was annoying but he can definitely sing 🎤🎤 — Ellie (@elliej2591) February 18, 2017

Kit Rice loves himself #TheVoiceUK — Diane Carey (@capodemonte) February 18, 2017

Will.i.am convinced Tim Gallagher to join his team despite competition from Gavin Rossdale and Sir Tom Jones.

Viewers were impressed by the singer’s falsetto notes.

Yes! Love the sound of Tim's voice! Sounds like the voice of a future star! #thevoiceuk @BBCTheVoiceUK @iamwill — Sandra James (@sandra_565) February 18, 2017

Damn Tim you hit that high note perfectly! I really love this guys voice ❤❤ #TheVoiceUK #TheVoice — Dan Baynham [PB] (@Dan_Baynham95) February 18, 2017

Also joining team Will was Welsh teen Victoria Louise, who again chose her mentor over Gavin.

Victoria is AMAZING, my fav tonight for sure. 😍👏 #TheVoiceUK xx — Siobhan Linehan (@slinehan1) February 18, 2017

Can't believe Victoria is only 16..😳 what a voice..🙌🏼🎶 #thevoiceUK — Teena Massam (@teenamassam) February 18, 2017

Sir Tom’s team was finalised with the charismatic Linda Jennings.

Linda from @thevoiceuk one of the best of the series. 👌🏼tom's team — maggie_m (@mansi_1612) February 18, 2017

Linda has a great voice n personality 👌 you go gal👏👏 #thevoiceuk — dagi (@dagiye) February 18, 2017

That left Gavin with the final auditionee – although he claimed it wasn’t a case of settling for Ruth Lockwood, a supermarket product demonstrator who sang an operatic version of Britney Spears’s Toxic.

Her unusual performance was a hit with the audience.

They DEFINITELY saved the best until last, looooooveeeed @Ruth_Lockwood #thevoiceuk — Maria 👩🏻 (@marialoizou94) February 18, 2017

@Ruth_Lockwood Just seen your audition on @thevoiceuk and WOW!! So glad someone is bringing Popera to the mainstream 😊🙌🏻 — Sophie (@Sophistication1) February 18, 2017

Wow, Ruth. That was bonkers but I was captivated. And I have to say, sang opera better than the girl last week. #TheVoiceUK — Sarah (@sarington) February 18, 2017

The gloves really come off next week though, when the new team mates will fight it out to be the favourite. We can’t wait.