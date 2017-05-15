Here’s what people have been saying about Redwater, the Irish Eastenders spin-off

After months of waiting, the first episode of the Eastenders spin-off, Redwater has finally aired.

The series, filmed in Waterford, follows actors Shane Richie (Alfie) and Jessie Wallace (Kat) as they flee to the fictional village Redwater on the hunt for Kat’s long lost son, Luke.

The first of the six episode series, debuted on RTÉ One last night and here’s what everybody thought.

Let’s just say, the reaction was mixed.

Some loved it:

Have to say red water was absolutely amazing, I'm already hooked! #redwater — Shannon (@ShannonCockwel1) May 15, 2017

Oh #RedWater was brilliant. Amazing writing out of the writers👍👍👍👍 good to see Alfie And Kat back together ❤❤❤❤ — Martina (@MartinaMcNamar4) May 14, 2017

Overall I kind of liked it. Not enough vampires in it for me though. #redwater. Weird ending. Bold priest. — Carm(Orange Vampire) (@VampireBeag) May 14, 2017

Others weren’t so sure:

What a total waste of TV #redwater why do the BBC love coming to Ireland and make us look like F&cking Cavemen #stupid — KICK MICK #ITFC (@kerryblue3) May 14, 2017

I have spent the last 30mins thinking I was hearing things like really bad oirish accents #Redwater — Teresa Costello (@tcos1804) May 14, 2017

#Redwater Ballykissangel recyscled.

Usual British take on Ireland. — thats it (@windyday999) May 14, 2017

#Redwater oh god was I supposed to be howling laughing throughout its glenroe meets wickerman meets twin peaks the acting is pure comical — Nikky Linnane (@NLinnane) May 15, 2017

#Redwater Really though, how much did it cost to dream up this oul' codology and was it really worth the bother? Truly execrable! — Bert Wright (@BertWright1) May 14, 2017

Most people thought Dunmore East was looking well:

Also, I now really want to make another trip down to Dunmore East 😍#redwater — Laura Kenny (@laurcw) May 14, 2017

Dunmore East beautiful location for #Redwater. 1st episode good. — Ursula Jordan-Hanley (@UrsulaJordanHan) May 14, 2017

I knew Dunmore East would look beautiful in #redwater Pic from 2 years ago. No priests handing out communion on the beach when I was there. pic.twitter.com/Z2cy5qGNaa — Paula O'Connor (@paulaoconnor_) May 14, 2017

Dunmore East looks amazing who is going to #Redwater for their holiers #Waterford — Siobhan Joyce (@sheoighie) May 14, 2017

Storyline in #redwater a bit dodgy but Dunmore East looks fantastic, as it is — Conor Kane (@Conorkane1974) May 14, 2017

Don't know about #Redwater but Dunmore east is looking picturesque #WaterfordYourLookingGood ☺☺ — patrick manahan (@patrickjnjm) May 14, 2017

The series boasts a strong Irish cast, including Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black, Sing Street), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Fionnula Flanagan (Lost), Peter Campion (Brooklyn, Sing Street) as well as Angeline Ball and Stanley Townsend.