Here’s what people have been saying about Redwater, the Irish Eastenders spin-off

After months of waiting, the first episode of the Eastenders spin-off, Redwater has finally aired.

The series, filmed in Waterford, follows actors Shane Richie (Alfie) and Jessie Wallace (Kat) as they flee to the fictional village Redwater on the hunt for Kat’s long lost son, Luke.

The first of the six episode series, debuted on RTÉ One last night and here’s what everybody thought.

Let’s just say, the reaction was mixed.

Some loved it:

Others weren’t so sure:

Most people thought Dunmore East was looking well:

The series boasts a strong Irish cast, including Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black, Sing Street), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Fionnula Flanagan (Lost), Peter Campion (Brooklyn, Sing Street) as well as Angeline Ball and Stanley Townsend.
By Anna O'Donoghue

