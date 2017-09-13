Here's what people had to say about George Hook's 'horrendous victim-blaming comments'

So if you haven't heard, George Hook is in the firing range after some pretty controversial comments he made last week, writes Amy Ryan.

He was discussing a case about a woman in the UK who had been raped by an ex-member of the British swim team.

George decided to voice his opinion on the matter, suggesting that the woman had been irresponsible by going back to a hotel with a guy.

The story goes: "She was passed around went the story apparently.

"She went to bed with one guy and he went out and another guy comes in.

"She doesn't want to have relations with the second guy but he forced himself upon her. Awful," said George on the show.

Then he gave his two cents on the matter questioning her behaviour.

"Why does a girl who just meets a fella in a bar go back to a hotel room? She's only just barely met him. She has no idea of his health conditions, she has no idea who he is, no idea what dangers he might pose," he said.

George criticised that the woman had been drunk and said : "Is there no blame now to the person who puts themselves in danger?"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the comments.

George Hook is a disgrace. The only thing that should happen if someone finds you drunk or passed out is check if you are ok and safe. — Lynn Ruane (@SenLynnRuane) September 9, 2017

George Hook's comments are dangerous, and a perfect encapsulation of rape culture. His comments enable rapists. — Womenscouncilireland (@NWCI) September 9, 2017

This thread absolutely breaks my heart. These are the people George Hook is hurting with his toxic remarks. (TW rape) https://t.co/YqljjPwxow — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) September 8, 2017

Today on @newstalk George Hook blamed a victim for being raped.



This is dangerous

This shouldn't be tolerated pic.twitter.com/3xZ4pDOO62 — Una Power (@unapower) September 8, 2017

I suppose when you have a station like @NewstalkFM, w NO women on air, Monday to Friday, you'll get comments like those from George Hook — Kitty Holland (@KittyHollandIT) September 10, 2017

Charities have slammed his comments and called for guidelines on how the media cover the issue of rape.

Women's Aid in Northern Ireland posted a public service announcement following his "horrendous victim-blaming comments".

This is a Public Service Announcement in light of #GeorgeHook 's horrendous victim-blaming comments on Newstalk. pic.twitter.com/fZvsTGB3MP — Women's Aid NI (@WomensAidNI) September 8, 2017

Singer Mary Coughlan walked out of an interview on Newstalk yesterday in protest of George's comments.

She was appearing on the Hard Shoulder programme with Ivan Yates and she took to Twitter to criticise the actions of the company after her actions.

Cowards in Newstalk have removed the entire section & any mention of my name from Ivan Yates show from Playback — Mary Coughlan (@mary_coughlan4) September 12, 2017

She blamed Newstalk's "increasingly right wing policies" on the lack of action and even compared Denis O'Brien's power in the Irish media to owner of 21st Century Fox, Rupert Murdoch.

My problem is Newstalks increasingly right wing policies. They're becoming Fox News Irl.

Denis O'Brien is our Rupert Murdoch!! — Mary Coughlan (@mary_coughlan4) September 12, 2017

Lisa Tierney-Keogh, a playwright and activist, took to Twitter to encourage victims of rape to make a complaint to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

She posted her complaint on Twitter:

If you have been harmed or feel threatened by George Hook's comments about rape on @NewstalkFM, make a complaint to the BAI. pic.twitter.com/6Clp0XcnqH — Lisa Tierney-Keogh (@lisatk) September 12, 2017

So is there anyone on George's side?

Pat Kenny said: “I listened to his apology and he meant it, he is genuinely contrite. He is devastated by this.

“He realises what he said didn’t come out right and accepts that some people were hurt.”

According to The Herald, Pat said that people listen to George because of his strong opinions.

“He has always been a controversialist, that’s why people listen to him," he said.

“The comments are not reflective of him. He is a decent man with children and was musing over a topic.

“He has entertained people for 13 years and it would be sad that people would take his mis-speaking on the radio as the real representation of George the man,” he added.

However, many of his colleagues don't agree.

A draft letter has been circulated among and signed by around 20 members of staff, calling for Mr Hook’s removal.

"There's a lot of staff who are not happy, as [the controversy over Hook] really reflects on the rest of us," a source said.

The letter said that staff wish to express their "utter repudiation" of the views expressed by George Hook on High Noon last Friday.

It read: "We also wish to express our profound disappointment with management in Communicorp at their failure to deal with this issue swiftly and decisively.

“The longer George Hook remains on air, the more reputational damage this station will suffer: damage that will unfairly reflect on the hardworking and professional staff at Newstalk.

“Misogyny should never be normalised, and we call upon management at Communicorp to defend the reputation of the station and the reputation of the staff at Newstalk by removing Mr Hook.”

The sponsors of George Hook's talk show, Dalata Hotel Group also terminated their commercial agreement with Newstalk following his comments. Read more about that here.

The Herald also reported that Newstalk had launched a full investigation into the comments.

A spokesperson for Newstalk said "a process is undergoing and has been in place since last Friday. It is expected to conclude shortly."

So all eyes are on Newstalk now to see what decision they reach about George Hook and his 'opinionated' discussion.