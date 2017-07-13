Here’s what new on Netflix this weekend

If you’re anything like us, you’ve already exhausted most of the Netflix original series’ as well as most of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air and are currently stuck at a ‘what will I watch next’ crossroads.

Fear not, the streaming giant have more new releases on offer for this weekend.

Chasing Coral (14 July)

Chasing Coral taps into the collective will and wisdom of an ad man, a self-proclaimed coral nerd, top-notch camera designers, and renowned marine biologists as they invent the first time-lapse camera to record bleaching events as they happen.

To The Bone (14 July)

Ellen is an unruly, 20-year-old anorexic girl who spent the better part of her teenage years being shepherded through various recovery programs, only to find herself several pounds lighter every time.

Unfortunately the new drama has sparked fears after teenage girls have been taking to social media hailing the character’s figure as “thinspiration”.

Friends From College (14 July)

A group of friends from Harvard played by Keegan-Michael Key (Ethan), Cobie Smulders (Lisa), Annie Parisse (Sam), Nat Faxon (Nick), Fred Savage (Max) and Jae Suh Park (Marianne) are facing down their forties.

With interwoven and oftentimes complicated relationships with one another Friends from College is a comedic exploration of old friendships, former romantic entanglements and balancing adult life with nostalgia for the past.

Drumroll please …

Suits – Season 6 & 1st Episode 1 of Season 7 (Now Streaming)

A series that needs no introduction.

Join Harvey, Mike, Louis, Jessica and rest of the SUITS legal eagles quicker than ever before.

Season 6 now is now available on Netflix and each episode of season 7 will be available to stream on Thursdays, on Netflix, just 12 hours after airing in the US.

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (14 July)

Follow the outrageous, high octane adventures of Buddy Thunderstruck, a truck racing dog who brings guts and good times to the town of Greasepit.

In The Maybe Pile, Buddy and Darnell have a big ol' pile of crazy new ideas they're ready to try out, and YOU get to choose which half-baked schemes make the cut in this new interactive story!