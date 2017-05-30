Here's what is coming to Netflix in June

With a new month around the corner, it means a new batch of releases on Netflix.

As June rolls around, there will be something for everyone to enjoy if we don't get any summer sunshine.

Season 5 of Orange is the New Black is to be released on June 9 following on from the tragic end to season 4.

On June 16, season 3 of the Ashton Kutcher comedy The Ranch comes with 10 new episodes.

Also coming on June 16 is a new Netflix original, El Chapo, dramatising the rise, capture and escape of notorious drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán.

Other Netflix Originals being released this month include Flaked season 2 (June 2), Orphan Black season 5 (June 11), You Me Her season 2 (June 15) and Glow season 1 (June 23).

Some of the new films being released include the Tom Hanks and Emma Watson film The Circle (June 30), which dives into issues such as privacy, surveillance and freedom.

Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal star in Okja, the new Joon-ho Bong film which featured at Cannes is set to arrive on the streaming site on June 28. The film looks at the debate surrounding animal cruelty told against a backdrop of fantasy.

Three more Netflix Original films - Lucid Dream (June 2), Shimmer Lake (June 9) and You Get Me (June 23) - are also due next month.

Sports fans will be pleased to see a new Netflix Original Documentary coming on June 16. Counterpunch follows three promising amateur boxers as they pursue success in a sport that has experienced a steady decline in popularity.

Another documentary due on June 23 is Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press. The show looks at how Hulk Hogan’s court case against Gawker Media turns into an examination of how the wealthy can thwart freedom of the press to silence their critics.