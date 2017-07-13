Here’s what everyone thought of last night’s Christy Dignam documentary

Last night RTÉ aired, This is Christy a documentary about the life of Irish legend, Christy Dignam.

The 52min program gave fans a rare insight in the life of the Aslan frontman.

The crew travelled to his childhood home in Finglas, where he grew up alongside his five siblings.

They spoke to his father - who apparently was also quite the singer in his day - and received a rare insight in the life of the singer.

Christy also invited the world to follow his cancer treatment, chatted candidly about his struggles with addiction and the sex abuse he received as a child.

Viewers and fans praised the star for his bravery, honesty and overall inspiration.

loved #ThisIsChristy. What a beautiful, brave, authentic man he is...he's adored!!! And rightly so, he's the best of us... — Deirdre O'Kane (@DeirdreOKane1) July 11, 2017

#thisischristy was emotional and inspiring. What a legend Christy Dignam is! He doesn't have to prove anything to anyone — shane o Neil (@SNeil99) July 11, 2017

#thisischristy

What a beautiful, moving, eloquent, funny, authentic, searingly honest insight into Christy Dignam.

Powerful. Some journey. — Roy Curtis (@RoyCurtis68) July 11, 2017

What a man what a legend & what a voice. So humble & inspiring 💚💙❤🎸🎸♩🎶#thisischristy — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) July 11, 2017

Christy Dignam commands more respect than Bono . #ThisIsChristy — PM1878 (@MoranPaul52) July 11, 2017

What a sad, heartbreaking story Christy has but also a truly inspiring one, wishing him lots of strength @OfficialAslan #ThisIsChristy — Laura Cusack (@lauralfc) July 11, 2017

The program also highlighted the highs and lows of Aslan’s career and the recipe around them being one of Ireland’s more successfully bands.

If there's one thing #Aslan & #Christy earned it's buckets of respect. Some of their songs will be around forever. #ThisisChristy @RTEOne — Dave O'Grady (@daveGildedALM) July 11, 2017

Say what you like about Aslan not making it internationally but Crazy World is the most iconic Irish song ever written. #ThisisChristy — Graham Patchell (@GrahamPatchell) July 11, 2017

Aslan, the hardest working band in Ireland. 👍 I had many great nights out over the years going to their gigs. #ThisisChristy — 🇮🇪 Martin 🇮🇪 (@Cork_Bhoy_) July 11, 2017

Pity it took this long for the story to be told but what a story it is. Amazing so far! 👍🏻#ThisIsChristy @OfficialAslan — Nobby (@NobbyFM104) July 11, 2017

Catch up on RTÉ Player here.