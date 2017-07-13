Here’s what everyone thought of last night’s Christy Dignam documentary

Last night RTÉ aired, This is Christy a documentary about the life of Irish legend, Christy Dignam.

The 52min program gave fans a rare insight in the life of the Aslan frontman.

The crew travelled to his childhood home in Finglas, where he grew up alongside his five siblings.

They spoke to his father - who apparently was also quite the singer in his day - and received a rare insight in the life of the singer.

Christy also invited the world to follow his cancer treatment, chatted candidly about his struggles with addiction and the sex abuse he received as a child.

Viewers and fans praised the star for his bravery, honesty and overall inspiration.

The program also highlighted the highs and lows of Aslan’s career and the recipe around them being one of Ireland’s more successfully bands.

By Anna O'Donoghue

