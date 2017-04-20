Here’s what everybody had to say about Fair City’s explosive episode

It has been an epic year for Fair City with some of the biggest, tensest and thrilling storylines for the fair folk in Carrigstown.

Last night saw the first of the the soap’s first ever two-hander episode and let’s just say it was an explosive one.

You tell him Niamh! Don't miss tonight's special episode with Niamh and Paul tonight at 8.00pm #FairCity pic.twitter.com/oyM2OHESA7 — RTE One (@RTEOne) April 19, 2017

It all began when Paul confronted Niamh about her affair with Marcus, this led to Niamh knocking out Paul with a bottle of whiskey.

Niamh leaves Paul lying unconscious at home and goes to pick up her car in the garage with Ruth in tow.

Viewers were left shocked at the unexpected twist.

😮😮😮😮 that was a bloody brilliant episode. I love Niamh and Paul. Cant wait for the next one #Fave #WakeUpPaul #FairCity — Dannielle.™ (@Tweet_Cheeks_21) April 19, 2017

I think the campaign for @clelia_murphy to win an IFTA starts here. Incredible stuff tonight. #FairCity — Jennifer Davidson (@DavidsonJenn) April 19, 2017

In loving memory of that bottle of Jameson, forever in our hearts. #Faircity pic.twitter.com/lYuLnZ3dTj — Pauline Murphy (@RealPMurphy) April 19, 2017

Paul will go mad when he wakes up & finds that Niamh smashed him over the head with his bottle of Jameson, that bottle cost €30 #faircity — Peter Walsh (@peterwalsh27) April 19, 2017

It's a mess!!! Did not see that coming.. is he dead?! #FairCity — LynneMcK (@Lynne040886) April 19, 2017

#faircity that was brilliant can't wait till tomorrow night — martina killeen (@killeen68) April 19, 2017

*SPOILER ALERT*

The incident ultimately results in a fire at the garage which threatens Orla's life.

Is Paul still alive? Will Niamh and Ruth make an escape? WE NEED TO KNOW!!

The second part of the episode airs tonight on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.