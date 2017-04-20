Here’s what everybody had to say about Fair City’s explosive episode

Back to Showbiz Home

It has been an epic year for Fair City with some of the biggest, tensest and thrilling storylines for the fair folk in Carrigstown.

Last night saw the first of the the soap’s first ever two-hander episode and let’s just say it was an explosive one.

It all began when Paul confronted Niamh about her affair with Marcus, this led to Niamh knocking out Paul with a bottle of whiskey.

Niamh leaves Paul lying unconscious at home and goes to pick up her car in the garage with Ruth in tow.

Viewers were left shocked at the unexpected twist.

*SPOILER ALERT*

The incident ultimately results in a fire at the garage which threatens Orla's life.

Is Paul still alive? Will Niamh and Ruth make an escape? WE NEED TO KNOW!!

The second part of the episode airs tonight on RTÉ One at 8:30pm.
By Anna O'Donoghue

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz