Here's what British viewers reckon of Irish Eastenders spin-off, Redwater

Viewers have compared EastEnders spin-off Kat And Alfie: Redwater to Broadchurch after the show made its debut on Thursday.

The new six-part drama saw Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie reprise their roles as Kat and Alfie Moon, as they moved to our shores to find the long-lost son Kat gave up for adoption at the age of 14.

Aww, Kat and Alfie.
Aww, Kat and Alfie (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

It was conceived by the BBC 1 soap’s former executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and aired on RTÉ last week.

But viewers who tuned into the scenes of our rolling green countryside for the first time on Thursday described the show as the BBC’s answer to Chris Chibnall’s popular ITV drama starring David Tennant, Olivia Colman.

It was a successful start in general for Redwater, with some claiming it was even better than the original 30-year soap.

Wallace became a fan favourite when she arrived on Albert Square as the no-nonsense, leopard print-clad Kat Slater back in 2000.

Richie joined in 2002 as Alfie, and the two later married to become one of the most beloved soap couples of all time before they departed EastEnders in early 2016.
