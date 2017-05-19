Here's what British viewers reckon of Irish Eastenders spin-off, Redwater

Viewers have compared EastEnders spin-off Kat And Alfie: Redwater to Broadchurch after the show made its debut on Thursday.

The new six-part drama saw Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie reprise their roles as Kat and Alfie Moon, as they moved to our shores to find the long-lost son Kat gave up for adoption at the age of 14.

Aww, Kat and Alfie (Ray Burmiston/BBC/PA)

It was conceived by the BBC 1 soap’s former executive producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins and aired on RTÉ last week.

But viewers who tuned into the scenes of our rolling green countryside for the first time on Thursday described the show as the BBC’s answer to Chris Chibnall’s popular ITV drama starring David Tennant, Olivia Colman.

JW #Redwater Ep1. Was not expecting that. Could this be the new Broadchurch? — David Weller (@telos32) May 18, 2017

Absolutely hooked like Broadchurch. #Redwater — Lee Collins (@LeeCollins24) May 18, 2017

Writers of #Redwater have been watching too much #broadchurch — Tracey (@TraceyWills1) May 18, 2017

So #Redwater is basically the #bbc 's version of #broadchurch cracking first episode though. Enjoyed it! 👏👏👏 — Martin Cabble-Reid (@martincabble) May 18, 2017

It was a successful start in general for Redwater, with some claiming it was even better than the original 30-year soap.

Wish Eastenders was as good as Redwater - it used to be and I miss it. — Mrs Skinner (@suzeloves) May 18, 2017

Good opening episode of Redwater tonight roll on next week. Also it's great to see Jessie Wallace and Shane Richie on TV again #redwater 😀 — Chris Tibble (@christibble9) May 18, 2017

Wallace became a fan favourite when she arrived on Albert Square as the no-nonsense, leopard print-clad Kat Slater back in 2000.

Richie joined in 2002 as Alfie, and the two later married to become one of the most beloved soap couples of all time before they departed EastEnders in early 2016.