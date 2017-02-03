Here's what all the previous CBB winners are doing now...

As another series of Celebrity Big Brother ends, here is a reminder of the stars who have claimed the show’s crown – and what they are doing now.

2001: Jack Dee

Jack Dee (Ian West/PA)

The comedian walked victorious from the first series, back when it launched on Channel 4, but he is still best known for his own stand-up shows and TV appearances rather than his brief stint on the reality programme.

Most recently, he brought his dry and ironic sense of humour to a special episode of his BBC comical help desk show in honour of the US presidential inauguration.

2002: Mark Owen

Mark Owen (Anthony Devlin/PA)

An original member of 1990s pop band Take That, Mark has been pulled back into the musical world as the group gear up for their Wonderland Live tour this year, now almost sold out.

2005: Mark “Bez” Berry

Mark ‘Bez’ Berry (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Best known for his maraca-shaking with Happy Mondays, the dancer won public affection on the show and admitted that taking part helped pull him out of financial trouble.

He still makes some one-off appearances at concert venues and reportedly auctioned his famous maracas last year, raising £900 for charity

2006: Chantelle Houghton

Chantelle Houghton (Geoff Caddick/PA)

Chantelle was a new experiment for the show, joining as a non-celebrity under the guise of being in a fictional band.

She did release a single following her victory but failed to make it as a musician, and has made few appearances on television in recent years.

2007: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty (Johnny Green/PA)

The model and Bollywood actress, who was at the centre of a racism controversy in the series, is still big on the movie scene and has now conquered the health and wellbeing world with her book, The Great Indian Diet.

2009: Ulrika Jonsson

Ulrika Jonsson (Ian West/PA)

The Swedish actress became a prominent presenter in British television, but last year told ITV’s Loose Women that she had stepped back from the public eye after becoming disillusioned with job offers and media attention focussing on her two failed marriages.

2010: Alex Reid

Alex Reid (Ian West/PA)

As well as his victory on the show, it was his previous marriage to reality TV star Katie Price that placed Alex in the public eye. The boxer is now better known by his fans and followers in the sports world.

2011: Paddy Doherty

Paddy Doherty (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Irish traveller and bare-knuckle boxer was a fan favourite after being introduced to the world on the reality show My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

With the Channel 4 show now off air, Paddy features mostly in his fights shared on YouTube.

2012: Denise Welch

Denise Welch (Ian West/PA)

The soap actress and presenter still features regularly on the screen – most recently in the comedy feel-good series Boy Meets Girl, but spends much of her time campaigning for mental health support.

2012: Julian Clary

Julian Clary (Ian West/PA)

While Julian’s characteristic wit and style has faded from the reality television world, he is still a big name on the stage, bringing an impressive array of glitter and enormous hats to the London Palladium for last year’s all-star pantomime of Cinderella.

In the same year he also took his UK tour, The Joy Of Mincing, to Australia.

2013: Rylan Clark-Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal (Matt Crossick/PA)

For real Celebrity Big Brother fans, Rylan needs no introduction, reappearing on this year’s series as host of spin-off show Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit On The Side.

This year he is also set to present a brand new game show with a Russian twist, Babushka.

2013: Charlotte Crosby

Charlotte Crosby (Ian West/PA)

The Geordie Shore star has by no means faded from the reality scene and last year joined stars such as Joey Essex on E4 show Celebs Go Dating.

In between TV stints, she has brought her fans fashion and beauty ranges and a fitness DVD.

2014: Jim Davidson

Jim Davidson (Ben Kendall/PA)

The comedian and presenter still features in live shows, but his appearance on the show did little to significantly resurrect his television career.

His 2014 tour No Further Action was promoted as sharing more detail of his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

2014: Gary Busey

Gary Busey (PA)

The American actor thanked the show for giving him “guidance” and continued with his movie career, starring in last year’s release Candiland.

Almost 30 years after the motorcycle accident that left him brain damaged, he played the father of a tennis star whose career was brought to an abrupt halt by a car crash.

2015: Katie Price

Katie Price (Ian West/PA)

Previously rumoured to be returning to the house for this year’s series, the Loose Women panellist still holds a huge following with her social media presence, her book Reborn and her beauty ranges.

2015: James Hill

James Hill (Ian West/PA)

His appearance on the show took the former Apprentice candidate to the other end of the reality TV spectrum, and he has now taken it in yet another direction by featuring in Celebrity Dinner Date.

2016: Scotty T

Scotty T (Ian West/PA)

The Geordie Shore star has made a dent in the technology world with his photo-editing phone app, Scotty Bantz, and his Twitter account shows an interest in appearing on MasterChef UK.

2016: Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear (Ian West/PA)

Best known for appearing on Ex On The Beach, Bear has made headlines again with his personal life, reportedly dating fellow former winner Charlotte Crosby.