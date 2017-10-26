Here's this week's Late Late Show line-up

There's quite a mix of guests on tomorrow's Late Late Show.

All-Ireland winner Jason Sherlock joins Ryan Tubridy in studio to discuss why he has chosen now to tell all in his new book Jayo.

He’ll be chatting about what it was like to be in the midst of Jayomania, the disappointment of never making it to another All-Ireland, and the bittersweet experience of watching the Dubs dominate GAA these days.

He’ll also be speaking about what growing up mixed race in Ireland in the 80s and 90s was like, embracing his Chinese heritage and the devastating moment when he learned that his father had been murdered in a robbery.

The Rubberbandits’ Blindboy Boatclub is fast earning a reputation for speaking sense on behalf of younger generations in Ireland.

He’ll join Ryan tomorrow night to talk about everything from publishing his new book of short stories, The Gospel According to Blindboy, to the issues dogging Irish society.

RTÉ’s US correspondent Caitriona Perry is coming home and next year will take up a new role as co-anchor of the Six One News.

First she will be telling viewers what it was like to be in America for the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency and about the bizarre, and infamous, incident that went around the world when the President of the United States of America singled her out while he was on the phone to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Video of the bizarre moment when President @realDonaldTrump called me over during his call with Taoiseach @campaignforLeo Varadkar. @rtenews pic.twitter.com/TMl2SFQaji — Caitriona Perry (@CaitrionaPerry) June 27, 2017

Later she will also be joined on the couch by her new co-anchor on the Six One News, Keelin Shanley.

With Hallowe’en around the corner, spider expert Collie Evans and some of his furry friends will be in studio. He’ll be telling viewers why arachnids get a bad rap and why he thinks they are such fascinating creatures, not to be feared.

There will also be music from Declan O’Rourke and Martin Hayes.