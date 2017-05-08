Here's the winners and highlights of last night's MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV awards took place last night and it was a haven of glitz and glammer.

Emma Watson won the first genderless acting award for best actor in a movie and she gave a four minute speech on her joy at winning the significant accolade.

She won the award for her performance in Beauty and the Beast, which was also the opening number of the show.

Best actor in a show went to Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things and best duo went to Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in Logan.

Best kiss was won by Moonlight's Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome and the Award for best fight against the system went to Hidden Figures.

The Next Generation award went to Daniel Kaluuya and the Tearjerker accolade with to Jack and Randall at karate in This is Us.

Best Host went to Trevor Noah and best reality competition went to RuPaul's Drag Race.

Best Comedic Performance went to Lil Rel Howery in Get Out and Movie of the Year went to Beauty and the Beast.

Show of the year went to Stranger Things and Best Villian went to Jeffrey Dean Morgan in The Walking Dead.

Best Hero went to Taraji P. Henson in Hidden Figures, Best Documentary went to 13th and Best American Story went to Blackish.

Best Musical moment went to 'You're the one that I want' in Grease:Live and Trending went to Channing Tatum and Beyonce's 'Run The World' Lip Sync battle.