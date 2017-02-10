Here's the reaction to THAT Valentine's Late Late Show special

What do you get when you throw 200 hyper singletons into a room with Linda Martin, Al Porter, Crystal Swing and Dickie Rock? The Late Late Show's special Valentine's episode!

It was just as bonkers as you would expect.

#latelate that's how I imagine Coppers with the lights on... — BERTYBERTS (@admcbh) February 10, 2017

My TV just died.

Of embarrassment.#LateLate — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) February 10, 2017

To open the show, Linda Martin teamed up with comedian Al Porter for a rousing duet.

It's the @TheAlPorter & Linda Martin duet we never knew we needed.. #LateLate pic.twitter.com/8QMkcjbc4Z — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) February 10, 2017

The rowdy audience were happy to take part in a number of dating games.

"I'd just be a bit worried about your equipment, what if under the pressure you got a flat..." #latelate pic.twitter.com/CQLtBTkS30 — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 10, 2017

And they were awarded with a return flight to London for their shenanigans...

...and a hamper of condoms!

There will definitely be protests outside RTE - everybody in the #latelate audience gets a hamper of condoms 😬 — Colette Browne (@colettebrowne) February 10, 2017

Jaysus, once upon a time #thelatelateshow was very rigid. Now there's condoms for everyone in the audience. #valentinesspecial #latelate — Rita Whyte (@RitaWhyte) February 10, 2017

The hopeful romantics were also serenaded by Crystal Swing, with Derek channelling the late Andrew Sachs, before chatting with Ryan about their love lives.

Ah for FFS . What's that on his face?#LateLateShow #latelate — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) February 10, 2017

Derek from #CrystalSwing bringing some good old-fashioned romance to the #LateLate Valentine's Special with the story of his proposal pic.twitter.com/jWKiGc72Fn — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 10, 2017

Deano is back! The unlikely star of last year's Valentine's special joined Tubridy for a chat.

To end the show, the sex and relationships panel with Bernard O’Shea, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Snapchat star James Kavanagh had viewers in hanging on their every word.

They offered advice on the Kama Sutra, sex on the first date, manscaping, and more.

Milo wants to know: are all positions in the Kama Sutra available to men with beer bellies? #latelate pic.twitter.com/efBf4i91J7 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) February 10, 2017

How quick should you sleep with someone?We're nable for the girl asking, her poor mam and granny watching😂 #latelate #LateLateShow — Henparty.ie (@Henparty) February 10, 2017

Paddy says his girlfriend wants to organise a threesome. Hmm... Our panel has some advice... #latelate pic.twitter.com/7TI8N60Fnq — RTE One (@RTEOne) February 10, 2017

Irish threesomes! You never know who you'll meet when your having one #LateLate #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/tRvQkqoPzH — Ballygobbin Bulletin (@BallygobbinNews) February 10, 2017

Watching the valentines special with my ma is the worst idea! Please stop asking what's the ride mean #latelate — Hiyaa I'm Lauren☺ (@Biddy_walsh) February 10, 2017

Did you watch it? What did you think of the Valentine's special?