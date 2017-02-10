Here's the reaction to THAT Valentine's Late Late Show special

Back to Showbiz Home

What do you get when you throw 200 hyper singletons into a room with Linda Martin, Al Porter, Crystal Swing and Dickie Rock? The Late Late Show's special Valentine's episode!

It was just as bonkers as you would expect.

To open the show, Linda Martin teamed up with comedian Al Porter for a rousing duet.

The rowdy audience were happy to take part in a number of dating games.

And they were awarded with a return flight to London for their shenanigans...

...and a hamper of condoms!

The hopeful romantics were also serenaded by Crystal Swing, with Derek channelling the late Andrew Sachs, before chatting with Ryan about their love lives.

Deano is back! The unlikely star of last year's Valentine's special joined Tubridy for a chat.

To end the show, the sex and relationships panel with Bernard O’Shea, Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Snapchat star James Kavanagh had viewers in hanging on their every word.

They offered advice on the Kama Sutra, sex on the first date, manscaping, and more.

Did you watch it? What did you think of the Valentine's special?
KEYWORDS: late late show, valentine's day

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz