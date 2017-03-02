Here's the line-up for tomorrow night's Late Late Show

As the Graham Norton couch lies idle, Ryan Tubridy will be entertaining as usual on RTE One tomorrow night at 9.35pm.

This week Tubs will have acting legend Michael Gambon on for a chat.

If nothing else, Dublin-born actor Michael Gambon will look very familiar as the kind and wise figure Albus Dumbledore from the Harry Potter movies.

Working as an actor since the early 60’s Michael has more than a few colourful stories to tell and will be taking the opportunity to do just that on Friday night.

Alongside Mr Gambon will be Michael Colgan who has been artistic director of The Gate Theatre for the past three decades.

Also on the leather couch will be actor and writer Emmet Kirwan who will be sharing his artistically political views on Ireland with the nation, following the success of his work ‘Heartbreak’ which depicted the state of the nation.

An exciting addition to the Late Late line-up is Country singer Nathan Carter’s little brother Jake who is kicking off his own music career after supporting his brother around the country.

Jake will be performing his new single ‘Trouble’ and chatting to Tubridy about going out on his own.

A unique and poignant story, told by Rosemary Adaser is also scheduled for Friday night.

Rosemary will talk about growing up mixed race in Ireland in the 1950s and the sexual and physical abuse she suffered at Catholic-run institutions where she was raised.

Also on the show, Professor Sabina Brennan will be telling us why Ireland needs to wise up when it comes to ageing and a panel including Mary O’Rourke, George Hook and Rita Ann Higgins will be telling us their experiences of life after getting the bus pass.

If all that wasn’t enough, there will also be music from Brian Kennedy.