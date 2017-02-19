Here's the full list of winners at WhatsOnStage Awards

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has triumphed at the WhatsOnStage Awards – winning eight of its 11 nominations.

Here is a full list of the winners:

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play goes to Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/CLZJMuJRbG — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best actor in a play: Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best actress in a play: Billie Piper for Yerma

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Musical goes to Charlie Stemp for Half a Sixpence #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/gHWStK96FU — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best actor in a musical: Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence

Best actress in a musical: Amber Riley for Dreamgirls

Best supporting actor in a play: Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Play goes to Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/kDdS7nfmS7 — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best supporting actress in a play: Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best supporting actor in a musical: Trevor Dion Nicholas for Disney’s Aladdin

Best supporting actress in a musical: Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence

Best new play: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best new musical: School Of Rock

Best play revival: No Man’s Land

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Revival goes to Funny Girl #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/mBmj7pPfsf — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best musical revival: Funny Girl

Best direction: John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best choreography: Andrew Wright for Half A Sixpence

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Costume Design goes to Gregg Barnes for Disney’s Aladdin (@AladdinLondon) #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/fnMAAERtSL — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best costume design: Gregg Barnes for Disney’s Aladdin

Best set design: Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Neil Austin, #CursedChild’s lighting designer has won Best Lighting Design at the #WOSAwards. pic.twitter.com/lmfTLeGuZb — Harry Potter Play (@HPPlayLDN) February 19, 2017

Best lighting design: Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best video design: Finn Ross and Ash Woodward for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best off-West End production: The Last Five Years (St James Theatre)

The WhatsOnStage Award for Best Regional Production goes to @GaryBarlow and Tim Firth's The Girls #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/M8HDSvipFO — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Best regional production: The Girls (national tour)

Best West End show: Les Miserables and Wicked

The Equity Award for Lifetime Achievement (So Far) goes to Cameron Mackintosh #WOSAwards pic.twitter.com/YH0W447rhD — WhatsOnStage (@WhatsOnStage) February 19, 2017

Equity award for lifetime achievement so far: Cameron Mackintosh