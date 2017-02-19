Here's the full list of winners at WhatsOnStage Awards

Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has triumphed at the WhatsOnStage Awards – winning eight of its 11 nominations.

Here is a full list of the winners:

Best actor in a play: Jamie Parker for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best actress in a play: Billie Piper for Yerma

Best actor in a musical: Charlie Stemp for Half A Sixpence

Best actress in a musical: Amber Riley for Dreamgirls

Best supporting actor in a play: Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best supporting actress in a play: Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best supporting actor in a musical: Trevor Dion Nicholas for Disney’s Aladdin

Best supporting actress in a musical: Emma Williams for Half A Sixpence

Best new play: Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best new musical: School Of Rock

Best play revival: No Man’s Land

Best musical revival: Funny Girl

Best direction: John Tiffany for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best choreography: Andrew Wright for Half A Sixpence

Best costume design: Gregg Barnes for Disney’s Aladdin

Best set design: Christine Jones for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best lighting design: Neil Austin for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best video design: Finn Ross and Ash Woodward for Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Best off-West End production: The Last Five Years (St James Theatre)

Best regional production: The Girls (national tour)

Best West End show: Les Miserables and Wicked

Equity award for lifetime achievement so far: Cameron Mackintosh
